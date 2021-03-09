The best in the world.

"it's like they've done the impossible."

The maine endwell little league team swung its way in the record books."this is the greatest to ever happen in sports in our area."

Capturing our hearts on and off the field.

"they really make the maine-endwell community so proud of them."

Champions in every way."be legendary means go make a play and don't be afraid."

A team nats -- a community parade sirens -- and now a celebration.

Nats this is a special action news report.

"maine endwell: a legendary run."

What a legendary ride this has been for the southern tier.

Thanks for joing us for this special.

I'm larry burneal.

And i'm tyler feldman.

During the next half hour we will be celebrating maine-endwell little league's sensational summer this really turned into so much more than just baseball.

Our entire community rallied around this team.

Buying t-shirts, lining the streets for a huge parade, even driving down to pennsylvania to cheer them on in person.

All the way to a little league world championship.

Coming up in the next 30 minutes "i never wash my hat" "never" "nope" we go to back t before they were champions "me and my brother would go in the back and just kinda go through the motions."

I join michael and his brother joseph in their back yard for a game of catch plus, "i hope it ends well for ya" we take a look at all the support the team received and i promise it's not all as corny as drake.

To kick off the special we want to take everyone back to the beginning of august maine-endwell little league had just won the new york state tournament for the second year in a row and began preparing for the mid-atlantic regional tournament -- where their season had last year.i stopped by practice and met the team for the first time.

"we all got together at the beginning of the little league all-star season, all 11, we talked about it and said what's our goal this year and they all said to get to williamsport."six players returned from the maine-endwell 11-12 year old little league team that reached the regional tournament in 2015.

After repeating as new york state champs they found themselves in the mid-atlantic regional tournament for the second year in a row.

"last year, i think we knew we had a good team so it was exciting when we won.

This year i think a lot of people expected us to win which puts a little bit of a different dynamic on it but it was just as exciting."

"it's pretty awesome just because last year was such a fun time.

And now we get to do that again with a great group of friends.""it was fun las year so i can't wait for this year."maine-endwell picked up two wins in regionals in 2015 and knew they had the ability this year to reach williamsport as long as no one messed with their superstions "i don't clean my hat.

"never""nope.

I wear the sa thing every game.

No matter what.

Put it on the same way."

"i have a sunscreen routine.

A national anthem routine."

"yeah i wear old spice swagger every game.""why old spic swagger?""swagger gotta hav it."

That seems like a lot longer than a month ago clearly the old spice swagger worked for michael mancini an endorsement deal may be in his future and heading into regionals maine- endwell owned a perfect 15-0 record.new jersey, delaware, washington d.c and pennsylvania all would fall at the hands of m-e in the mid-atlantic regional.then in williamsport rhode island, tennessee, kentucky, tennesse again and finally south korea to finish a perfect 24-0 and win the little league world series here's the team after being crown world champs "i mean it was amazing.

I've always dreamed of just playing on the field, and i have.

And then now our team's won the world series."

"the first day of school is gonna be pretty fun.

Just because so many people, well probably almost everybody in the town my guess kind of knew what was going on.

So everybody in our school and all of our friends.

It'll just be awesome."

It wasn't just the players who were having the time of their lives in williamsport.

The families of these incredible athletes cheered and supported them all the way.

So its no surprise that their reactions to the big win -- were priceless.

Josh martin has the story from williamsport.

Be legendary.

It is the maine-endwell little league motto.

It's written on the backs of t-shirts.

And it was said during the last meeting on the pitchers mound during the final world series game.

The kids have lived up to that motto--but don't take my word for it.

"it was unbelievable.

We went from maine-endwell to new york to mid atlantic to the world.

And i'm speechless.

"number one" "i can tell you right now.

I don't think too many kids in america are ever going to experience this.

This was unbelievable.

It's gonna change their lives forever in a positive way."

"it's amazing what they have accomplished.

The run they have made and how they accomplished it.

It is amazing to watch as a brother and as a person just watching the game it is just simply amazing "as a local this is what you dream of.

And to be a family member of it.

It's like they've done he impossible.

Complete 24-0 the whole season without losing and won the little league word series "we are here every year just watching this because it's like a 2-hour drive.

Now to be a part of it and became the world champs of everything.

To go undefeated the entire season it's hard to come by.

This is once in a lifetime.

Once in five lifetimes.

It was amazing to watch."

The champions won another title before the championship game even started.

M-e little league was named the 2016 jack losch little league baseball world series team sportsmanship award winner.

The award recognizes the team that exemplifies a tremendous amount of sportsmanship both on and off the field-- including the team's time in the dorms, dining hall and interview room.

The award is voted on by the 16 participating teams, coaches and team hosts.

From each game to today's homecoming, the southern tier stopped cheer on the maine-endwell little league team.

A 2 to 1 win clinched the little league world series title and a perfect season.

Josh martin has the sights and sounds of the parade.

"hundreds turned into thousands here along hooper road.

As people came form all across the southern tier to see the world champions."

The road was lined with people-- and just before noon-- the team and the world series trophy came home.

The once in a lifetime championship run was capped off with a world series size celebration.

For fans, the magnitude of m-e's accomplishments is almost immeasurable.

"fantastic.

They have done more for new york state than the politicians have spending millions of millions of dollars.

Maine-endwell is known throughout the world."

Even the parents took part in the parade--seeing first-hand the pride people have in the world champions.

"oh this is just been tremendous.

I don't think i have had anyone clap for me before now i got a whole town clap for me because of my son and what this team did.

It is unbelievable.

Yeah it is unbelievable this community support.

We didn't expect this.

It is great."

"it was overwhelming.

I cannot believe how many people came out to support these guys.

It is insane.

It is overwhelming.

I dont even know what to say.

They have made so many people proud."

The parade went up passed to the high school and finished at tull field-- wear the team began their journey to greatness earlier this summer.

In the town of union josh martin wbng tv action news.

The parents looked thrilled to have their kids back in the southern tierlarry, you were at the parade, were the players just as happy to be back?they were exhausted so yeah i think there were looking forward to being a kid again and finally having a day off but they still found enough energy to enjoy the celebration monday ?nat sound?

Usa usa usa the maine endwell little league team returned home monday afternoon as world champions.

"we celebrated by getting pizza.

Went to the cafeteria and just had fun.

Our coaches let us stay up late to talk and just have fun in the dorms."

"we just talked all night and fooled around, yelled and screamed, it was awesome."it all started right here on tull field where the maine-endwell little league team had one goal make it to the little league world series, now they are the 2016 little league world series champions and they can call themselves legendary."be legendary means go make a play and don't be afraid."

"and represent yourself the correct way.""you just have t stay confident in yourself and play your own game."

"just ..

Swagger "trying to be the best person you can be whether it's on the field or off the field."and the community took notice.

"you don't think you could be any more proud than winning the world series but winning the world series and winning the sportsmanship award, it doesn't get any better than that right?"

"their ability is impressive and will continue to be impressive i think but it's the character they have as a group and i think that speaks a lot to their families and i think that's what often times makes champions."

The little leaguers aren't the only ones who have been in the limelight recently.

The past year has been filled with spartan success.

Nick aresco takes a look at some recent maine endwell athletic milestones.

Winning -- it's become tradition for maine-endwell athletics.

Of course right now, it's all centered around the little league world series champs.

But in june -- the spartan softball team was in the spotlight.

The girls made history by winning the district's first- ever softball state championship.

Softball coach matt raleigh says his team has experienced a lot -- but maybe not as much as the little league champions.

"this is the biggest, this is the biggest, you know i got a world series ring, state championship, you know my kids it's been a good year, they experienced a lot of fun stuff but i can tell you right here, i don't think any kids in america, not too many are going to get experience this.

This is unbelievable."

Just this past spring -- the boys swimming and diving team ranked number one in new york state.

And you can't forget about spartan football.

The high school team has seen its share of success -- boasting the longest football winning street in new york history -- until november of 2015.

"maine endwell's rich as far as winning in everything, i think, you know i think academically we are and all across the board with our sports and this just puts the icing on the cake."

Spartan football ended practice early on monday -- so the team could cheer on the little league champs as they returned home from williamsport.

Players say they've learned a lot from watching this little league team.

"we all went down to watch them, and they had a great time while doing it, and we thought, we learned a lot from seeing how hard they worked and how hard we worked to put it together."

Carrying on a winning tradition -- for maine endwell athletics.

In the town of union -- nick aresco --wbng-tv action news from win number 1 all the way to win number 24, pitching was the backbone of the teams success.

We got a look at some of the secrets of that success."when i signal him, i'll just look at him and he'll give me the curveball sign."i head over to the mancini home to play catch with michael and you don't strike out 24 batters in the little league world series without people noticing yes, number 5 was untouchable.in 10 innings pitched,he allowed just five hits, two runs, one walk and one hit batsman to go along with those 24 punch outs.he was the winning pitcher twice -- including the united states championship game michael mancini stole the show on the mound this little league world series and amazed everyone with his curveball "we haven't seen a curveball like that in little league.

It's a good one."

High praise for michael mancini from a career .300 hitter in the major leagues so where did he learn to throw the curveball?we took a the short drive over to the mancini residence to find out.

"when he is home, usually everyday.""we'd come out bac and just play catch."two brothers michael and joseph bonding in the back yard like only brothers can.

"having joseph want to do good.

Have good work ethic.

Want to try, want to play hard.

It made michael want to play that much harder.""he ha a pretty nasty curveball as you probably already know."

There was a lot of teaching going on in the back yard as well.

"just talking about his pitches, where to put them, where to place them.""prope way to throw the curveball."

"we like to work on pitching, because obviously it paid off for michael."paid off in a way mom and dad never expected.

"not at all, i didn't.

I thought it would always just be fun, it was a great way they started bonding with eachother."so what's the secret behind the mancini curve?"gives it more spin.

"don't flick your wrist, you want to always come over because that prevents less arm injuries.""my dad says pul the shade, when you pull the shade down you pull it."and it all started with dad.

"back in my days, ed foley.

Over at u-e was the guru of baseball.

He is definitely my mentor.

One of the guys that just instilled the competitiveness, the love of the game, love of baseball."

"the mancini's just showed me how to throw the curveball.

Now i'm going to try to catch it.""that's nasty.""yeah i going to hit a home run off of him."the mancini's do more than just pitch"it's the mayko beast.""bat flip and all."b the rule you hit it, you get it still applies to world champs "yeah it's lost."josep is going to start at corner for the m-e football team as a sophomore, michael is a world champ but the best mancini may still be to come.

Ten year old vinny is already learning from his older brothers.

"too little?

When you're old enough.

Put your finger right on the seam.""come over th top like an l."a bond formed in the back yard where a champion was born"that's gone.

In the town of union, i'm larry burneal action sports.

I am sure many of you parents out there are wondering how many windows they have broken but fear notno broken windows just a lot of lost balls in the neighbors yard coming up after the break"before the regional game we were wrestlin'"we have a little bit of fun -- sharing some of the best the only thing bigger than the m-e bats during the little league world series was the buzz around the team on social media.

Josh martin shows us the celebrity shout- outs the team received during their championship run.

"what's up maine-endwell it is stephen curry.

I just want to wish you guys luck tomorrow."

The unanimous nba mvp is a maine-endwell fan.

"hey new york little league this is neil walker of the new york mets--good luck today keep it going.

So are members of the new york mets "go get 'em-- win that championship."

Maine-endwell was a trending topic on twitter all through the tournament.

Football coaches, politicians and professional athletes used social media to motivate m-e.

As the team kept winning-- the well wishes kept coming from icons across the world.

"give it your all.

Play your best and go out there and finish the job now.

Lets go make a miracle, because i have seen a few miracles in sports and you guys are on your way to making one of your own.

"i just want to send a shout-out to the maine-endwell little league team."

Rapper drake found a punny way to pay tribute to m-e.

"i hope it ends well haha," "to know we got a shout out from drake and steph curry, you would never believe that."

Maine-endwell alumni took to twitter to show their support.

Thomas tull and former football stars sent their best to the baseball team.

I've always been a part of the 607.

I am beyond proud of the maine-endwell little league guys winning that world championship it's so great to be maine-endwell alumni and i just want to congratulate you guys.

Go spartans."

And the praise even reached presidential status"hello mr. president."

Along with calling the team after the world series president obama sent out this post.

Marveling at maine-endwell's perfect season and their sportsmanship.

The tweet has more than 22-thousand favorites.

Over the course of a week and a half we traveled to williamsport pennsylvania six times five games, one rain out these young players received constant media coverage.not only by us... but espn and the little league world series!

Boy, sometimes you forget that these are still just kids, 12 year old boys having the time of their lives and who were having fun every step of the way.

"oh me?

"you know we say them being oblivious to this and what they are doing and i mean this in a good way, perfect."

"i don't know where i was positioned at the time i was just trying to make the next play and help ryan out so i don't really know where i was positioned" "i kinda just stuck the bat out hoping to get a hit, i got it.""what was that pitch?

Wa it off-speed?""i have no clue "you just gotta with two strikes protect anything close and i was just trying to throw my hands out and go the other way with it, go up the middle with it.""like my dad said you don't even know what you did did you, i'm like no.

I mean i don't even really know what i am doing.

I just know i am helping the team.""you made the catch "i have no idea.

Probably a lot of fun in the dorms. rec room i don't know what else we have planned tonight a lot of bing pong.""well i guess the could make the games a little less tense for me that would surprise me.""first time h came out he said something about being legendary and tom tull won't put me in his movie if i don't throw strikes."

"i'm small but i just try to go up there and swing the bat and just hit the ball hard.""do you know how muc you weight?""100 pounds."

Just try to throw where the glove is and that's a hard question.""conner hit a hom run off me in practice.""um mean,""i don't know mean""are you at ease doin that, that kind of interview with that kind of visability" "oh yeah.""any more questio anyone?""that was awesome so many people are showing their support for the team.

They're sporting special maine-endwell t-shirts.

People waited outside dick's sporting goods in vestal yesterday to get their hands on championship apparel.

Racks were filled with mid-atlantic champion t-shirts and hoodies.

The store ordered 26-hundred items and will order more based on demand--which managers expect to be high.

"i hope it goes quick, and uh, we get a chance to re-order.

And we see these championship shirts out there for years to come.

They may be a little faded two or three years down the road, but hopefully they'll pass them on to their younger siblings after, and it'll be a great thing for the area."

T-shirts are $20 and hoodies are $35.

Portions of the proceeds go to the maine-endwell little league baseball and softball organization.

Coming up after the break we will be joined by josh martin and bryan mcsorley -- better known as camera guy bry -- who were integral parts to our coverage in williamsport.we are going to take a trip down memory lane and share our experience as we covered josh martin and camera guy bry, bryan mcsorley join us now as we close out our maine-endwell: a legendary run special guys we spent a week and a half, with very little but little league baseball on our mindswhat stood out to you from the first thursday were made the drive to the final sunday with m-e being crowned champs?i have watched the llws since i was a kid.

You see the kids sliding down the hill and the field on tv.

But seeing it in person was just unbelievable.

And as the days went on more and more me fans showed up and more and more buzz built around this team.

It made me feel like a 12 year old kid again.

Waiting on every pitch sitting out in centerfield.

It was amazing.

I've thought about this a lot since sunday and i keep coming back to the atmosphere at the facility.

The electricity as you walk in is just transformative.

Even the oldest fans we talked to had a childlike excitement about watching this team play.

I know that's how i felt watching, and it's something i'll never forget.

Josh, bryan thank you for joing us josh, bryan thank never forget.you for joing us and for all the help in williamsportit was an once in a lifetime experience for us as wellcongratulations maine-endwell little league you are world champions.

We hope you will be able to relive this special on our website wbng.com so stay tuned for that, we will be back tonight at eleven have a good night