Farm Progress Thursday 10

We are back with our friends at morton buildings appear with us earlier able to talk to sean kane about some of the trends in construction.

You make that great choice it would be a great choice to put up a morton building on your property.

You want to talk about leasing and we have the man can talk all about that here joining us now brian here, ryan law this is something you tell you know i talked about that last 3 or 4 years that people are familiar with how you lease of a piece of equipment or whatever it might be but leasing a building may not be as familiar talk about that.

It is several questions when it comes to leasing buildings and obviously people are well more familiar when it comes to vehicles and equipment and i'll tell you that you get the same tax advantages that are detectable by the i r a press and through a building least as you would with those other so there are several reasons people go ahead and do that when it makes sense.

And said going more traditional financing route here are some of the other benefits that why to to join morton in the leasing type program.

Yes, so you should talk about 3 or 4 things that really people down the path as to taking on a least the 1st is just the tax benefit.

So with the least you're able to write off 90 percent of the building's value in that lease term which is normally 7 or 10 years versus say a 30 year depreciation schedule what you would normally have on a building.

So that's a huge advantage right there.

Secondly.

There's it's a 100 percent financing.

So and there's no capital outlay when you're when you're entering into a lease on a building, no down payments nothing like that you have your lease payment which are fixed.

You know exactly what you're really paying whether it's month to month or an annual payment and it makes it very easy to plan and budget and then in combination with that tax advantage makes it very appealing to a lot of people.

What about the reaction from folks here big crowds every day here farmprogressshow now what are you hearing from them, i mean even with the economy folks want to have that fresh new building and maybe even for a living quarters or for their offices or their work space yeah absolutely will people do want the building and even tougher economic times people are just going to be a little bit more conscious and how they could save money.

So whether it's through leasing programs where there are tax advantages or taking advantage and using their buildings in different ways as you mentioned a from living quarters or maybe workspace or office space people are just getting more creative.

Now than they ever have before really what it comes down to.

Great thanks for having us here i think you need time right right here.

Morton buildings here so considering that building lacing a lot of advantages and he was its way just a couple of those you can learn more at their web site back to you.

Well, thanks again mark again mark toppled on location at the farm progress show the nation's largest outdoor and exposition now it wraps up at 4 o'clock this afternoon and mark has been doing live reports and of course he will also join us in our rule, leaving news tonight with another update from the farm progress show.

