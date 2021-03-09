City-County All-Star game raises nearly $24,000

News it was back on june 13th of this year that the walmart, city county all star baseball game was played.today, thanks to that game, the children's miracle network at saint vincent hospital was given nearly 24 thousand dollars.

Dollars.

3 3 the erie county umpires, with the support of the all star baseball committee, presented a check for 23 thousand 900 dollars, the proceeds from that summer game.in the past 4 years , more than 83 thousand dollars has been given to the children's miracle network thanks to the baseball umpires.

The money helps provides sleep sacks for newborn babies born at saint vincent to help prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

"it stays locally here in erie and it benefits all the babies that need it that might have been born prematurely and for the babies that will need the sleep sack and protect them in their early life.

It's just awesome " for the past 25 years, the erie county baseball umpires has coordinated the city county all star baseball game, which has raised more than $283 thousand dollars for children's charities in erie county.

3