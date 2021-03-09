Sarah Ferguson sentenced to prison

A woman who was found guilty of manslaughter in the beating death of her half-brother Lucas Leonard at the Word of Life Church will spend 25 years in state prison.

She was sentenced in oneida court today found guilty in july of manslaughter and assault.

The judge found ferguson not guilty of the most serious charge of murder.

She apologized in court today saying she loved her brothers and didn't mean to hurt them.

>> regardless of what popular belief may be or what the probation report says, i do truly love my brothers.

I did not purposely inflict knowingly serious physical damage.

>> other members of the church accused of participating in the beatings that killed lucas leonard and led to the hospitalization of his brother christopher will head to trial