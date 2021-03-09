Nixa students receive chromebooks to use at school, home

Students grades two through 12 will receive a device that they can use at school and at home.

The district is in the second year of its Connected initiative.

Students are getting new nixa students are getting new technology in class this week.

Education reporter kate allt -- shows us the impact -- on learning.

One by one, chromebooks are being placed into the hands of nixa students.

By the end of the week, every student grades two through 12 will have a device to use at school and at home.

"it's pretty exciting because we get a new opportunity to learn and it's going to be helpful for each student, because again, opportunity to have their own device, it's going to be helpful for them to learn better and stuff."

Most students have grown up with technology, so the computers are just one more tool for them to use.

It's up to the teachers to adapt to the technology and blend it into their lessons.

"there will always be challenges.

I think it'll be good because these chromebooks are nice and easy to use, they're simple, they come on immediately, so hopefully it will relieve some of the headaches and troubles that most technology have.

There will still be troubles along the way, we'll work through them, there won't be any problems with that and we'll just continue to get better and better as we go."

The technology initiative doesn't end once the computers are in student's hands.

The coming years will be for making sure the devices are helpful.

"next year, we really want to see those being integrated well and see how instruction is changing within the classroom with that.

And then our fourth year, we really want to see how that makes a change in instruction and how it benefits and supports our students."

Students will turn in their chromebooks at the end of each year.

Reporting in nixa, kate allt, ky3 news.

Students at inman and summit elementaries will get their