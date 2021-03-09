LIHEAP begins 1

Bruno.((anthony))and i'm anthony antoine.

The liheap office here in urbana and throughout the state had to turn people away when they came to get help for their summer energy bills--- because of state budget issues.

But now--air is cooling down---and the liheap program is heating up again.

Today's the first day some people can apply for the assistance program:including seniors and people with disabilities.the first of next month, applications open for households with kids under age 6,then for all other eligible households on november first.eligibility is based on income: if the combined household income is at or below 150% of the poverty level, you might be able to get assistance.

You'll need to bring some paperwork with you:the list of what you'll need is on your screen.

An appointment is required to sign up:you'll need to get in touch with your local community action agency.

