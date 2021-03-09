Money in Your Pocket Minute: 9-1-16

It seems legitimate, but watch out for the tell-tale signs before you get sucked in.

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan takes a look at a potential scam promising a reward over $1 Million.

Rick: there are always scams out there to watch out for, trying to get you to send money illegitimately.

Some of the more famous ones come where you need to send money to some foreign country.

They usually have misspellings in them and are fairly easy to pick up.

But there's a new one that viewers have been sending into me that looks really good.

It looks legitimate.

And basically it comes telling you that you've won money, about 1.3 million dollars, and at the bottom it gives you this really realistic looking check.

Now what's different about this one is; a.

It's well written so it is more convincing but b.

They are having you send money to a post office box in kansas city in order to reclaim and get your 1.3 million dollars.

So kansas city that's more legitimate than wiring money off to tanzania or something but what i really think is interesting is what they're asking for, only $12.99 to get your $1.3 million.

It's a smaller amount and it causes people to fall for it.

Don't!

It is a scam.

If you send the money in they're just going to keep asking you for more of it and you're not getting $1.3 million.

Basically anytime someone wants you to send them money so you get money.run for the hills!

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick