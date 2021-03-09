Jefferson avenue shooting

((allison)) good morning and thanks for watching news 8 at sunrise.

I'm allison warren.((mark)) and i'm mark gruba.

Police are carrying out what they call a "complex investigation" in the wake of a late night shooting in rochester.

It happened on the city's southwest side - in the area of jefferson avenue at frost avenue just before 11:00.(()) investigators tell us a 42-year-old man was shot in the lower body and taken to strong memorial hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Several people were then detained in a traffic stop nearby.

Police say that ?is?

Related to the shooting - though they haven't said how.

We will bring you the latest on this investigation as we learn more.