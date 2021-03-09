Hanford's Johnson Lost for Season

Hanford High star quarterback and basketball player Ryan Johnson will miss the rest of the Bullpups football season and the basketball season as well, after tearing his ACL early in Friday's game against Buchanan.

Scott meantime... you have to feel bad for hanford high star quarterback ryan johnson the senior tore his a-c-l on his team's first possession of the year friday against buchanan... meaning he'll miss the rest of the football season and basketball as well.

Johnson had already helped the bullpups win four section titles combined in the two sports.

He's committed to san jose state for football... and tells me the spartans will honor that scholarship offer.

Ryan johnson "they said that they're still sticking with the offer, they're still sticking with me 100 percent, they got faith in me and i told em, yeah, i'll be back, just knowing that they were sticking with me throughout this also, it showed a lot" scott johnson actually came back in the game after tearing his a-c-l... but left the game for good after the next series.

The recovery time for his injury should be in the 7-to-9 month range... but he's determined to