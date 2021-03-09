Ex-Los Banos mayor arrested, school board takes action

Valley dot com.

Stefani: in education matters... board members with the los banos unified school district met for the first time since the board was rocked by allegations of corruption.

Evan: former los banos mayor and current school board member tommy jones was arrested this morning.

He faces bribery charges along with contractor greg opinski.

The two are accused of bribing a school board member to secure a vote that would award opinski's company a contract for an elementary school expansion project worth 541 thousand dollars.

Ksee24's patrick nelson joins us in studio with more.

Patrick: jones started his day at the merced county jail being booked on bribery charges-- but he bailed out in time to make it to the los banos school board meeting tonight where board members voted to terminate the construction contract tied to the bribery allegations.

Back in july the contract for the mercy springs elementary school expansion project was awarded to greg opinski construction in a split vote.

The decision made no sense to multiple board members.

Dennis areias / los banos school board member 01:03 "greg opinski's original contract was for more than double what the next closest bid was.

01:09 john mueller / los banos school board member 20:43 "you know what.

It was so unjust the lives and the education and the futures of those kids were in the hands of the seven people in that room and there were too many of them that were crooked."

:54 21:14 "there is more than one member of this board who should turn in their resignation."

21:18 the merced county district attorney's office says board member dominic falasco was payed large amounts of cash by former los banos mayor -- now school board member tommy jones and contractor greg opinski in exchange for falasco's vote to grant opinksi the construction contract.

Both opinski and jones now face prison time.

Areias again 03:09 "i just hope justice is served and we can get this behind us and move forward because we have lots of facilities to build and children to house."

3:17 the board voted wednesday to terminate the contract with opinski.

Parents and former school board members are upset about the bribery allegations.

Jason walsh / los banos parent 8:32 "the original approval was a blatant attack on the children of los banos and an absolute betrayal."

8:38 andree soares / former school board member 18:29 "mr. jones has been a part of situations that didn't pass the smell test when he was the mayor and city councilman here.

We're going back 10- 12 years, so this time was coming."

18:40 during the meeting jones refused to vote or comment-- his accuser-- falasco-- didn't have much to say about his experiences with jones.

Dominic falasco / school board member 12:10 "i voted that we should terminate the agreement.

I voted my conscience."

12:13 12:17 "i'll let all of that play itself out in the court system."

12:19 patrick: the los banos school board represents more than 10 thousand students.

They will have to start over their process of selecting a contractor for the mercy springs elementary expansion.

The project is still on schedule to be completed by the start of the 2017 school year.

Live in studio patrick nelson