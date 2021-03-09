Vaccination Rates 9.1.2016

Cdc says 88- percent of students entering kindergarten in arkansas are vaccinated.... but that's still below the health department's 90 percent goal.

Tonight health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 15 months.

Last year..... there were more than six- thousand exemption requests in the state of arkansas for medical, philosophical and religious reasons.

### ((dr. jose romero, pediatrician/arkansas children's hospital) "from the medical point of a view the only exemption is a medical concrete indication to receiving that vaccine and those are very few and far between."

((jo ann)) while the mmr vaccination lowers the chances of contracting the disease.... it's still not 100 percent.

And dr. romero says mumps can cause complications such as enciphalitis, deafness and meningitis.

### ((jo ann)) a