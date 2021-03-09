Season of change for Pittsford football

The high school football season starts tonight in victor... when the blue devils host aquinas... other than the two teams playing this evening... no one should be more interested than pittsford... who likely will have to face one or both in sectionals... its a season of change for the pittsford football team...all state running back josh mack is gone and the panthers have a new quarterback in colby barker... who is moving under center after playing corner-back last year...but pittsford will stick to their ground game with 5 big juniors up front.... you can't teach size and the panthers will lean on, one of the biggest offensives lines in the section to continues their winning ways... ((sot))" "keith molinich: head coach "we average almost 270 up front, so i would suspect that were going to run the ball downhill a whole bunch."

Andrew caruso: offensive/defensive line "we dont get our names in the paper, we get it done.

We are the reason why the running back and quarterbacks get in the end zone colby barker: quarterback: "its so nice knowing i can just focus on making my reads cause i trust them enough where i can just stand there in the pocket and feel comfortable and make my throws, cause i don't have to worry about some huge guy coming and trying to take my head off, cause i trust them enough.

They're just massive guys who are great at protecting