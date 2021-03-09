City of Monroe presents check to local museum

Military museum is getting a boost from the city of monroe mayor jamie mayo and members of the city council presented to the museum a check for 35 thousand dollars the money is part of the city's current budget the museum lost state funding about a year ago and now relies on community support to stay open.

(nell calloway, chennault aviation & military museum) "it's contributions like this that say people believe in what we are doing, they believe in our veterans.

That helps us to keep going, because i'm telling you, sometimes it's kind of rough."

(heather) the city also budgeted money for the children's museum and the northeast louisiana african-american museum