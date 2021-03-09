Potentia Offering Cheaper, Energy Efficient Lighting

Potentia Management Group is offering local businesses the option to use LED lighting that can cut the energy bills drastically.

News.

((mike))a company in new hartford is generating quite a buzz...for its ability to help businesses cut energy costs through new, energy efficient light bulbs.more about that company from eyewitness news reporter marc barraco.

Good evening marc.

((marc))good evening mike, since lighting is the largest electricity cost for businesses, potentia management group is offering them the option to switch to their energy efficient lightbulbs.and in just a short period of time, more have bought in to going green and saving money.

What once began as side project is now a full scale operation for james buono and potentia management group.

And to give you an idea why business has been so interested, james took us to preswick glen in new hartford to show us what the change to led lights has done for them.

So we went here at they had 400 watt lights all around, and we went through and replaced them with 40 watts, it's brigher than what it was and it's quartering what their bill is.

((marc))potentia is a national grid and nyserda lighting partner throughout new york state, and through their management and installation, other businesses including the utica zoo have chosen them because the savings are just too good to pass up.lighting as it is makes up 60-percent of an energy bill so with these incentives, 60-percent of the new lights, it helps them keep going as well.

((marc))james says the specialities in lighting go beyond the savings, and studies have indicated that the change to led lighting actually helps productivity in the workplace, but also leads to better sales.

And it's actually brighter in here so the chefs when they're working, they can see all the food they can make sure they can prepare a better product just with lighting that was half the cost of what it was originally.

((marc))last but not least is the longevity of led lighting.

According to national grid led bulbs using 80 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs, and even better they reduce a businesses carbon footprint by several tons a year.((sot)) james buonoyou're never replacing a lightbulb really for some of these businesses, for the life of the company.

And they're all under warranty too, so there's really no reason to go any other route.

((marc))potentia recently opened it's doors at their new location on seneca turnpike in new hartford, and have recently expanded their services out to businesses as far out as schoharie county.

Reporting, marc barraco.

Eyewitness news.