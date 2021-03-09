Nash Court Date

There's a new court date for another wichita falls woman.... accused of using air pellets and forced exercise as discipli.

Discipline.

Jennifer nash and buford whisenant are charged with injury to a child involving a 14 year old boy.

Today, a pretrial for discovery motions was set for d.

December.

Police were called to the boy's school in january because he had injuries to his abdomen and chest.

They say both defendants admitted shooting pellets at the boy and forcing him to do other activities as a form of discipline..... which also included allowing him only raman noodles to eat.

According to court papers: whisenant and nash made the boy stand and stare at a strip of duct tape on the wall.... while holding cans of peas and moving his hands up and down.

The boy said if he quit looking at the tape.... whisenant shot him with an air soft gun.

He said he also was made to do squats and pushups.... and when he could do no more..... he was shot again, or struck with a bar of soap inside a pillowcase.