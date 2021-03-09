Racers and Fans Are Gearing Up for Indycar at Watkins Glen I

This weekend marks the first time Indycar has raced at Watkins Glen International since 2010.

Get your checkered flags ready because Indycar's Grand Prix at The Glen is finally upon us.

Racers, fans, and residents of watkins glen are gearing up for another exciting weekend of indycar festivities.

18 news reporter, ryan ruff, previews the weekend to come.

Michael printup: "it's just an awesome feeling.

The fans are going crazy on the internet and the weather is going to be perfect.

So, hard to beat all that when you have it all lined up and the president of indycar is talking about you too."

However, in this year's edition, three types of racing will take place.

Printup: "the indy lights, the indycar, and the ferrari.

Total, we have probably almost 200 racers here this weekend so a lot of activity to happen on a racetrack when you mix all thoose three series together."

As the gates opened earlier this morning, fans were pouring in and already setting up their tailgating locations.

Some of which, have made indycar at the glen a tradition.

Ann griner: "my kids, it feels like they've kind of grown up here, ya know?

And we've been all over the track at different spots."

The surrounding area of watkins glen has also enjoyed indycar's precense from a financial standpoint.

Printup: "you're still probably looking at 20, 30 million dollars of total economic impact.

So we know a lot of hotels in the area are filled up and a lot of restaurants are booked already."

With over 200 different racers scheduled to hit the track throughout the weekend, the grand prix should make for a weekend to remember.

Printup: "they're going to stick to the track.

They're going to have these awesome qualifying times.

What i don't want to see is the end.

I want this weekend to last forever.

It's going to be a fantastic weekend."

Racing action begins tomorrow morning from 7:30-9:45 when