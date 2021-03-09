Serial Nunda offender arrested again

Barnes ((sot))"john wesner raped that girl, i took pictures of him raping that girl" police say this man -- herman hassell -- is facing new charges -- in addition to the plethora of charges he already has to answer to.

Good evening -- maureen is off tonight -- we first told you about herman james hassell back in june.

Many people in the town of nunda call him a menace to society.

Prior to the recent charges, hassel faced charges ranging from harassment and public lewdness, to possession of child porn.

Police say hassell is now being charged with predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual acts and endangering the welfare of a child.

Solina lewis has been following this story from the beginning -- and she joins us now from nunda with what's next for hassell.

((solina live))thats nine more counts in addition to the nine misdemeanor charges out of nunda --he racked up in the span of just a few months.

Hassell was arraigned on a sealed indictment this morning on those new charges.

These new charges are much more serious than the others out of nunda and include sexual acts with multiple underage children.

Herman hassell is a name that livingston county district attorney greg mccaffrey says hes become very familiar with--he hopes hassell's high bail and new charges will ease neighbors concerns.

((sot))"08:10:16-8:10:31greg mccaffrey, liv co dathese charges are extremely serious it's a class a 2 felony and the high end being 25 to life imprisonment 3 ((solina live))we spoke to neighbors again today--one of whom says she knows two of the underage victims. she says they and their families are all breathing a sigh of relief tonight.

((adam 1 sh)) thank you solina -- for our previous stories on herman hassell including all of his previous charges -- just head to rochester first