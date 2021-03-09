Madre Presenta Demanda contra Mercado Pulga por Lesiones de

A half.

She was just 18 months old when a driver ran over her head.

We spent some time with her.

Her mother says the little girl is shy and struggles chantal has a blood clot in the brain.

Her mom remembers that day of the accident... elizabeth benito "i put her down for a second to readjust some of the bags i had, when i turned around i saw her walking away and once i saw her i immediately started to go after her but she's was walking fast and at the moment a car was coming and by the time i went to grab her he had already hit her" benito questions the safety at the val verde flea market.

We reached out to the owner, dimas martinez, to see how traffic at the flea market is managed.

Police reports show this is where the accident happened.

"this is what happened.... the driver of the car was moving his vehicle to the north entrance of the flea market as he was passing vendors chantal left this general area and was run over by the passing vehicle here" "you got vendors right next door that's what it is, it's a designated road and its parking for the actual vendor to go in there and park right in front of the table martinez tells us posted signs can be seen around the flea market.

Its an attempt to make people and drivers aware of traffic.

Channel 5 news did some digging.

We learned the pacheco family is filing a lawsuit against val verde flea market enterprises llc, payless properties inc., and dimas martinez, the flea market owner.

A hearing is set for the end of