A new place to call home - Hancock Estates and Kings Pines celebrate completion of a community

Hancock Estates and Kings Pines celebrate competing a community to help low-income families.

One tupelo housing development stopped to celebrate the completion of the project.

Wtva's bronson woodruff is joining us now live in tupelo to tell us about a newly opened community designed to provide low-income families with new homes at cheaper rates.

Earlier today, housing developments hancock estates and king pines had a ribbon cutting at the offices on ida b.

Wells street.

Many people spoke here today about what an impact this new affordable community is making for people living in tupelo.

Nat pop: woman singing amazing grace at ribbon cutting.

Seventy-six new families moved into new homes built in hancock estates and king pines communities in midtown tupelo..

Brandi ryland is the property manager and said she got to interact with some of the people who live there.

"they're grateful to be able to have a place that they can actually call their own."

She said these houses are very positive for the community.

Nat pop: clapping.

The ribbon cutting ceremony lasted around half an hour, with singing, (nat sound).

Applause (nat sound), speaking, (nat sound), and finally, the big moment when the ceremony concluded (nat sound and video of mayor jason shelton and others cutting the ribbon).

Willie jennings of the city council said most of the 78 homes are in his ward.

He explained a dilapidated apartment complex used to stand on the property.

The city bought the land and demolished the complex, then sold it to hancock estates and king pines who built the communities up into what they are today.

"a lot of them were calling me, said it was unbearable with the conditions they were living in.

Now they're living in good, affordable houses."

"we have another two phases similar to this in the near future, and i want to be a part of that."

Councilwoman nettie davis said these homes are a great thing for the city of tupelo and the people who live there.

"owning your own home is the american dream, and i just feel that is has really captivated the community."

"everybody seems very proud to be in their own home."

The two developments are rental properties consisting of two and three bedroom homes.

The property owners will give tenants a chance to purchase the property after renting for a certain amount of time.

A couple people here told us that all the houses are already full.

They said there are now more than 200 families on a waiting list in case someone moves out.

Live in tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.