Brighter Moments - September 2, 2016

Here are this week's Brighter Moments.

The truth is out there for Brian, and Halloween is right around the corner for Kirsten, but will she dress up?

The coffee tab is running for Sherry.

>> lets look back at our brighter moments.

((brian loftus)) i was a part of the drop offf yesterday and i like how you hug them and you walk them in the classroom.

They're so proud.

((kirsten joyce)) but how''d you wind up in in the picture cause i'm expected to see your children and there you were in the middle.

((brian loftus)) no no no there's like six photos of just them and there's one where my wife said just jump in there.

((kirsten joyce)) well that was the first one i happend to see ((sherry swensk)) that was the one that got put on facebook.

Laughing (brian loftus)) no there was a bunch of others now i'm going to show you (kirsten) when she starts doing weather.

((sherry swensk)) brian's carrying a lunch kit laughing ((brian loftus)) they asked me to leave laughing ((sherry swensk)) brian it's now time for lunch, you can leave now.

Laughing ((brian loftus)) "i know you find this assignment riveting, but sir you need to leave."

Laughing ((sherry swensk)) "how was your first day of school brian?

Is it going to be a good year?"

((brian loftus)) "i barely finished my homework."

((sherry swensk)) "barely...."

((brian loftus)) "and my backpack is heavy."

Laughing demetria obilor)) >>> it's hard to believe ..

But it's already the first of september!!

And the smell of fall is in the air... particularly, the smell of a starbucks pumpkin spice latte.

Photos of the p-s-l will be popping up all over your newsfeed..

They're now on sale -- but only for coffee drinkers with a p-s-l fan pass..

Otherwise, you can sip on the fall favorite next tuesday ... for it's official fall launch.

((brian loftus)) >> here's how i know they're going to be popular.

"i go hey guys do you want coffee?"

Sometimes i do that right?

Oh stop it sherry.

She's running a tab up on me.

I'll go do you want a coffee and they'll go "no i'm good."

Then they go, "wait!"

((demetria obilor)) "is the pumpkin spice latte out?

((brian loftus)) "oh is it out?"

Yea i'll take for of them.

((kirsten joyce)) >> they taste like hot dogs to me.

I can't do it ((demetria obilor)) >> really?

Wow!

((demetria obilor)) >> could it be alien's?

That's what everyone on social media has been speculating.

After astronomers got a signaly 94 light years away.

They say a star emmitted back to earth giving a very strong radio signal from a russian telescope.

Demetria obilor)) you can do whatever you want with the satelite.

I know that aliens are out there.

((kirsten joyce)) and not even aliens.

((demetria obilor)) there's a double keristen there's a double brian and it's the evil version of you and they're comnig to plunder.

Laughing ((brian loftus)) the loftus family is going with a star wars theme for halloween.

((kirsten joyce)) are you?

((brian loftus)) yea i just remembered that.

((sherry swensk)) you're going to be princess leia?

Laughing ((brian loftus)) i was waiting for that i knew you'd go one of a few directions.

I knew that was one of them.

I think one of the kid's will be princess leia and they other is rey.

((demetria obilor)) are you going to be that big slug thing?

What's that thing called?

Everybody: jabba the hut ((demetria obilor)) i think that might be you're ummmm.....more easier?

You wouldn't have to buy as much to be that.

((kirsten joyce)) anything will be better than olaf he was olaf for one year.

And the costume was too tight.

((brian loftus)) i have to call you out.

Kirsten and her husband do this thing where they go like, "yea halloween we're so excited.

I don't know what we'll be."

And they'll show up like "we decided not to dress up."

They're that couple.

>>> thanks for joining us.

"c-b-s this morning" starts right now./// <<<>>> it's 7:26