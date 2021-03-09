Smokin' food service on wheels

The Smokin Burrito Food Truck and Catering Business serves the Central Valley.

Sunrise rejoin george it's fun, food, friday at our ksee24 studio.

"the smokin' burrito" food truck and catering is joining us this morning.

Jessica teresa sardina is live in our studio lot with what's cookin'.

Good morning teresa... https: who the smokin burrito food truck and catering business serves the central valley.

With love for both bbq and mexican foods they have created a tasty fusion that we know you will love!

It's a food trailer around the theme of a wwii bomber.

Our beloved armed forces and their sacrifices are an important influence in our inspiration for this food adventure.

Our trailer design is to show that appreciation and love for our united states of america.

We proudly offer military discounts to all armed forces members.

We hope you enjoy our food and the heart we put into creating and serving our creations.