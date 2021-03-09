Cones for the Cure - Graeter's Ice Cream 9-2

C1 3 does not discriminate.

All genders, ethnicities, and ages can be affected by this type disease.

That's why the cure starts now foundation has taken up arms to find a cure for all cancers.

Starting with one of the most deadly and difficult cancers: pediatric brain cancer.

Here to tell us more about the the cure starts now foundation and their partnership with graeter's is colleen jones of graeter's lexington.

Thank you so much for being here.

Graeter's is gearing up for their "'cones for the cure" campaign in partnership with the cure starts now, which raises money for pediatric brain cancer research.

From september 8-18, graeter's cincinnati, dayton, cleveland, chicago, columbus and pittsburgh locations will be giving away a free scoop of elena's blueberry pie ice cream in a sugar cone to customers, two times during the campaign.

Last year, over 50,000 people supported the campaign and helped raise nearly $100,000 for cancer research in just 2 weeks!

