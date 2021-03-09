Political campaigns gear up for post-Labor Day push

While the petitioning process was a time for candidates to reach out to voters, local parties know that after Labor Day, they really have to kick things into gear before November.

labor day weekend is notorious as being the kick off for national campaigns ramping up their efforts, and here locally, it's no different.

Allison warren has more.

because there are not many primaries in our area, many campaigns are already focused on november.

While the petitioning process was a time for candidates to reach out to voters, local parties know that after labor day they really have to kick things into gear before november.

Bill reilich, mc gop chair'the parade season is winding down right now the festivals are still going on and when that concludes it's usually a door to door effort to meet the people at their homes.

So the ojective is to have our candidates touch as many people as possible."both monroe county democrats and republicans say the ground game is everything, and as the primary season comes to a close locally on the thirteenth, voters should only expect to see more candidates and volunteers our and about.

Jamie romeo, mcdc chair"so far we have had volunteers that have knocked on 10,000 doors and made 50,000 phone calls and that number is just going to keep growing.

The biggest way we're going to be able to keep local voters informed is from this positive outreach and from the conversations that we're having."bill reilich, mc gop "we're very fortunate in monroe county to have a large team of volunteers, enthusiastic volunteers, not only at the committee level but then folks that gravitate towards campaigns and work very hard in a variety of capacities, from going door to door to putting up lawn signs to making phone calls on behalf of candidates."and while the campaigns are hitting the ground running, the parties say they're only aided by efforts at the national level during a presidential year.

Jamie romeo, mcdc chair"every night of that convention, the next morning we would have a flux of people walking in and phone calls and people that witnessed that and were so motivated they wanted to get involved.

It's our responsibility to try to capture that interest."

most of the door knocking for candidates without an opponent will start after the holiday, and after primaries on the thirteenth, all campaigns will be in full swing on a local, state and national level.

Have you had a campaign knock on your door yet?

