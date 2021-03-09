Shamokin finds History under a creek bed

((mark))while many in the nation are watching the impact of tropical storm hermine in the southeast - here in northeastern and central pennsylvania we had our own weather mess five years ago.

((brittany))many communities are still recovering from tropical storm lee - including shamokin.while doing some construction work - part of the community's history was uncovered.eyewitness news reporter cody butler joins us live from shamokin to explain.

Cody?

((cody))behind me is the shamokin creek where construction has begone to repair flood damage to the bridge in that 2011 storm.

But this week that work also brought to light a local legacy - coal.

Ed kurtz, local historian "the hole was about six foot deep and the hole was a huge coal vein."ed kurtz is a local historian who was walking across this bridge when he noticed that construction workers had found some old glass milk bottles and also coal, a lot of coaled kurtz, local historian "that's what excited me most was the coal because they found something that was back in the history of the 1800's."the coal was exposed by construction workers making new support pillars for the existing foot bridge.it's part of a five-point-seven million dollars state and federal project to repair damage from 2011's tropical storm lee.

Bill milbrand, mayor of shamokin"to repair the creek channel and the flood walls and the creek walks here in shamokin."when mayor bill milbrand heard about the discovery of a huge vein of coal - he came down after work to also take pictures.

Because the new foundation of the bridge is that of the town as well.

Bill milbrand, mayor of shamokin"well this was our heritage.

This is what shamokin was built on."

((cody))this is the lump of coal i was able to find - this is my first time seeing coal.

I've always been told i'm going to get a lump of coal from christmas - but seeing it for the first time it was like christmas.in shamokin cody butler, eyewitness news.

((brittany))the flood project is expected to be completed next year.