Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Couple Charged with Drug Charges

Credit: WBRE
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Couple Charged with Drug Charges
Couple Charged with Drug Charges
Joshua Rosengrant and Nicole Doerrie

People are facing charges in scranton -- after police say they allowed a four-year-old to sleep in a room with drugs.joshua rosengrant and nicole doerrie were both arrested after a week-long investigation.police say when they searched the couple's home -- they found heroin, digital scales and hypodermic needles.the four-year-old child is now in the custody of youth and family services.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Man charged for torturing women

Man charged for torturing women

WFFT

A Fort Wayne man faces charges after two women told police he tortured them in a basement on the southeast side of town on Monday.

You might like

More coverage