Community hospital is opening four new clinics in the rural mcdonald county area.

This comes just one month after the hospital shut down it's emergency room and laid off 200 workers at it's north springfield hospital.

Kspr's sheena elzie is there with how they're planning to expand.

:00 - :12 what used to be the e-r is now the main entrance to the clinics that surround the hospital---those clinics are still open and the hospital is adding more about an hour and a half away from here."

Starting in januar you'll see this in mcdonald county --the och name across four more clinics.

Andrea harp och spokesperson :20 - :27 13:25 "this is somethin that has been in the works for a little while now, and it's what we look for in future growth is rural growth in underserved areas."

Och is getting th clinics from elk river health ---a health system on the brink, that the medical director there says is facing quote "economi pressures in the medical insurance industry."

Och wil now have to take on those challenges.

14:00 what are you guys gonna do different to make sure you don't fall into that same hole?

"well we have been in talks wit elk river leadership, so we're very familiar with what they're going through."

That' because och is battling a challenge of its own.

The hospital lost its hospital license in springfield after a dispute over medicare and patient volume.

The hospital to close the e-r, surgery center, inpatient care and lay off 200 workers in springfield back in july.

16:17 "'we're currentl litigating an appeal."

But while they may be one hospital down, och is four clinics up, with plans for a fifth one.

17:28 "it's pediatric clinic in carthage missouri, and it's going to be och jasper county pediatric clinic."

That clinic will open in cctober, the others in january.

1:35 -1:42 och will now have a total of 17 clinics across the ozarks.

In springfield, sheena elzie, kspr news."

The new clinics will be in addition to the 17 clinics och now has.

The