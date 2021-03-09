Digital Library

The situation.

The broome county public library is keeping up with the times -- embracing new technology that lets library card holders check out media ?right?

To their phone or tablet.

Nathan hopper checked out the app and tells us more.

As more and more people turn to technology to read and watch movies -- the broome county public library has a new, free program that's helping adapt to these changing times.

"hoopla is a service we started offering august 1st and it's a digital content, um, service.

So, it's very easy, um, you go on to hoopla digital, and download their app for your apple device, android device, or kindle fire, and sign up with your library card and email address and then you can start checking out items from their... huge catalog of titles."

Sherry kowalski feels that this app will help people all over the country utilize resources libraries have -- that the public may not be aware of.

"this opens the door for more people to use the library and realize that we offer more than just books."

"with this new hoopla technology, it's as simple as going on your phone -- downloading the app -- and then you can check out whatever fits your taste."

"it's simple, it's free, i mean, everyone should check it out.

If you like to watch movies, if you like to listen to music, if you like to read books, you definitely should, um, download your app and start checking out items."

Hoopla also has plenty of content for children.

Since the program started august 1st, more than 100 people have joined and checked out more than 300 items. the library expects these numbers to continue to rise as word of this new program spreads across broome county.

In binghamton, nathan