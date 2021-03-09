Mellow Mushroom to Open in Owensboro Next Week

Alexandra--from the owensboro newsroom --- a new restaurant -- preparing for its first customers next week.the "mellow mushroom" on second street in downtown owensboro will open on monday morning at eleven.workers spent the day training for their first customers.this is the eighth location for the pizza chain in the commonwealth.

(matt holderfield)"in bowling green, we see a lot of people coming in from surrounding counties, and definitely in the past year, we've seen, once the word got out that mellow mushroom's coming, we've seen a lot of people come down from owensboro to bring pizza home, just to try it to get ready for the store to get open."alexandra--mellow mushroom also has spots in bowling green -- louisville -- and lexington.for a sneak peek at their menu-- check out the mellow mushroom's facebook page.

