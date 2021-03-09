Massive fire rips through Homer building

Nearly 60 firefighters were called to 23 South Main Street in Homer early Friday morning, where an historic building went up in flames.

This has been a long day for firefighters in the village of homer and court land counties that destroyed an historic building in the heart of the village.

Jeff was in homer where one person who lived in that building remains unaccounted for tonight.

>> reporter: the historic district of homer awoken by the fire raging through its buildings.

With night spilling into morning, and then afternoon, the fire out, the crews staying on top of hot spots moving through pockets of the building all while contending with an unstable structure compromised by heat and flames.

They slowly tore it down to avoid it falling down.

>> we are trying to do it in a manner that we don't destroy any evidence or parts of the building but at the same point we need to try to make it safe.

>> reporter: businesses on the ground floor, apartments in the upper two.

One person who lived there unaccounted for.

>> that's what is making this so difficult for us as well because of the instability of the building and trying to work our way into the building to determine, just as you said, is the person unaccounted for within the building, not in the building?

It's probably the most arduous thing we are dealing with at this point.

>> reporter: one thing fire and police investigators are asking for the public.

Anyone taking video or pictures from a cell phone or any camera just before, during or after the nier, they would really like to get hold of that footage.

They said it could help them with their investigation.

>> help with the progression of the fire.

Where the flames went up, the fire department and the fire investigation units.

>> reporter: who at this point have many more questions than answers for this