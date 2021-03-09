LA Festa - Kicks off

Day weekend in scranton means only one thing... la festa italiana.

((mark)) the annual italian festival features dozens of vendors with delicious items on the menu.

The man with top assignment of cannoli's and more... pa live host dave kuharchik.

((dave)) the 41st la festa italiana is underway in courthouse square in downtown scranton will be transformed and filled with italian cuisine and culture.

The duprees open the weekend of music and fun tonightthere are over 80 vendors featuring all types of italian food.

Organizers say the best thing about the event is the friendships that form between all kinds of people.la festa hoursfri.

Sept 2- 4:00 pm - 10:00 pmsat.

Sept.

3- 11:00 am - 10:00 pmsun.

Sept.

4- 11:00 am - 10:00 pmmon.

Sept.

5 - 11:00 am - 8:00 pm ((mark)) thanks dave!

Eyewitness news is a proud sponsor of la festa.

We have an entire page dedicated to the festival on our website: pa home page dot com.

((brittany)) a