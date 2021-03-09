State Treasurer talks Flooding in Louisiana

To heat and humidity.

>>ashley: and last month, 20 parishes were declared disaster areas in louisiana for devastating flooding.

Back in march our area saw are joined by state treasurer john kennedy to learn more about what residents still recovering from the events can do to move forward.

Thank you so much for joining us today.

>> i understand there's a possibility of a refund on sales tax on damaged personal property.

What qualifies for that and had a residence go about getting the refund?

>> i'm try to convince governor and the legislature.

If i make it to heaven the first question i asked god is why bad things happen to good people.

Because we have had a lot of bad things happen to good people.

It started in march with the flooding in north louisiana and that we have been flooding in south louisiana.

About one out of six and our folks have flood insurance.

They will need all the help.

Last spring, the legislature raised taxes about $2.4 billion.

Half of that was extra penny sales tax.

What i'm asking the governor and legislature to do is basically not charge that extra one penny sales tax on people who lost stuff from the flooding and were not reimbursed.

If you're up to me i would say we have all states sales tax.

But i will never get legislation to go along with that.

If you have to buy a $40,000 new car for example, an exercise sales tax will cost four hundred dollars.

It would apply both to the victim's in north louisiana and south louisiana.

We could do it one or two ways.

The legislature to be called into a special session and they could pass a bill.

Or they could wait until next spring and pass a bill and make it retroactive and issue refunds to people.

The governor has not said no yet but not yes either.

He said he is thinking about it.

What will happen as a result of people having to buy cars and trucks and new appliances and clothes, the state government is going to have a windfall.

They will have all this extra sales tax money coming in that we did not expect.

I just do nothing state government ought to benefit from other peoples tragedies.

>>ashley: with this only apply to people who do not have flood insurance?

>> as far as i'm concerned it who have it and those who do not.

Because even if they have flood insurance it is probably not going to be enough.

My criteria would be very simple.

If you are in one of the parishes declared a disaster area by the president, and you flooded and you lost personal property and you got to replace it and you did not have the insurance to cover completely.

And most won't even if they have insurance.

Then you do not have to pay the extra penny sales tax.

>>ashley: what about the tax deadline.

The flood event north susanna happen in march.

Before the tax deadline estate executive order for extensions to everybody.

I can assure you it is separate from the department of treasury.

Work with individuals and those good to know.e tax.

>> he martian north louisiana we have kinda been forgotten victims. most is been in south louisiana, the attention.

We had 20 parishes affected.

With over 30 parishes affected in march.

We still have folks in north louisiana were back in their homes after the flooding in march.

And before that, we had the flooding of red river basin.

It has been a rough year.

It has been tough.

>>ashley: i know a lot of people are still not in their houses.

For the little time we have left, what are chances that tax refund will pass?

>> i think of it goes in front of legislature it will pass.

I do.

I think legislature will support it.

I just do not know yet whether the governor will call a special session, and if he does whether we will support it.

He has not said no.

But he has not said yes.

He says he think a little premature right now.

I do not agree with him on that.

People have already had to start buying and even putting in a credit cards.

Borrowing money from family.

To buy clothes and mattresses and cars and lawnmowers.

And just the things they lost in the flooding.

Some had insurance.

But about five out of six people did not.

They need all the help they can get.

And i do nothing state government ought to benefit off the backs of its people.

It is not intentional, but as a result of the extra sales tax on people having to buy things, the state sales tax collections are going to go through the roof.

We're going to have all this extra money we did not expect.

When i give it back to people.

>>ashley: thank you so much john kennedy for joining us.

And