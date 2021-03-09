Springfield needs a new councilmember

Former Councilmember Burnett says he had to resign because he moved south, outside of Zone Two.

The city of springfield is down a council member-- and the search is on to find his replacement.

Zone two councilmember justin burnett resigned yesterday-- for the second time.

Zone two is this area--in northeast springfield.

Generally that's north of sunshine and east of national avenue.

Kspr's rachel dubrovin explains who's qualified to become the newsest city leader.

Rachel?

"leigh at the next city counci meeting that seat will be empty because it used to belong to zone two councilmember justin burnett.

He's resigned and now city leaders have to find someone to take his place.

But the job isn't as easy as you might think."

"we liked just burnett we was kind of hoping he would stick around.

But..."

Charles howar lives in zone two.

"we like t meet people in the neighborhood, we like to meet the different people of the city."

He says that's why he ha yard sales regularly.

"al prices are negotiable.

I prefer not to have to carry it back in the house."

But would he eve consider being a councilmember?

"would you ever run?"

Silen not many people jump at the chance to apply.

"it's possibility."

"it is fair demanding."

City clerk anit cotter says it's a major time commitment-- and it requires a lot of reading.

"there are set counci meetings.

There's council workshops, there's committee meetings.

As well as corresponding with constituents.

Issues that come up from time to time."

If you'r interested in applying-- make sure you're a registered voter in zone two.

"there' qualifications with current on taxes.

Can't be a convicted felon."

And keep in mind- councilmembers aren't paid.

"it's best suited for someon who is retired, because there is a lot of time involved in the mid day."

Burnett says he had t resign because he moved south-- outside of zone two.

He says he enjoyed serving.

But there were some unexpected challenges.

"me coming from a custome service background, i want to please 100 percent of people, and when it comes to something like politics, it's almost impossible."

Now it's just matter of time before we find out who will move into burnett's seat on city council.

"the next councilman, we'r hoping, pays attention to the smaller problems. you know, taking care of those smaller problems can make your people more happy."

"if you' interested in the position-- you will need to be willing to spend every other monday night here in council chambers.

You will also need to have lived in springfield for at least two years and in zone two for at least one year.

Leigh?"

Rachel thanks.

City of springfield employees cannot be on the city council.

City leaders will appoint the councilmember.

They will start taking applications on september sixth-- and the application period will end on september 16th.

An