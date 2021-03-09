Carbondale watermain break

And i'm mark hiller 3 3 3 ((brittany))they're still cleaning up a mess from an overnight water main break in lackawanna county this hour -- and it could take weeks to fix all the damage.((mark)) pennsylvania american water says an eight-inch water line broke around 3 a-m.

The rushing water flooded homes -- and tore-up the last remaining brick street in carbondale.

Eyewitness news reporter eric deabill is live in the pioneer city to show us the damage... eric.

((deabill))mark...we're here on the 100-block of wyoming street.water was gushing for more than two hours before crews could shut it off -- and look at the damage left behind -- there are literally large holes still visible in this road.

((deabill))eyewitness news was in carbondale early friday morning -- as water shot-up into the air at the intersection of wyoming street and 8th avenue.in search of a place to go -- the basement of jack and deborah williams filled with four feet of water.

(jack williams, basement damaged by flooding)"we had a floating refrigerator in there today.

I looked down the steps -- as far as i could go -- and i saw the thing floating in the front of the cellar"while the williams family had the most damage -- other properties saw flooding too.

People living in this area say they've never seen anything like it.(steve miller, carbondale)"it was like a river.

It was unbelievable" (eric deabill, eyewitness news) "the force of the rushing water was so strong it picked up the bricks here on the 100-block of wyoming street.

This street is pretty much destroyed"(mayor justin taylor, (d) carbondale) "there's quite a bit of undermining, where under the ground surface, under the bricks was washed away"mayor justin taylor says this block is the last remaining brick street in carbondale.he says the road will need to be totally reconstructed -- meaning the bricks will come out and new blacktop will have to go in.(mayor justin taylor, (d) carbondale)"this is probably a month-long process, at least, if not longer"in the short-term... jack williams has to get a new furnace and water heater installed.he'll now most likely spend his "labor day weekend" laboring....(jack williams, basement damaged by flooding) "this wasn't our plan here -- but that's what life is -- right?"

((deabill)) the mayor says because of all of the damage on the 100-block of wyoming street -- this road will remain shut down through the weekend -- as the city determines how to move forward with repairs.live in carbondale -- eric deabill -- eyewitness news.

((mark)) pennsylvania american water says the water main break itself only affected service for five customers -- and that service was restored by early afternoon.

