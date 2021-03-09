Maine-Endwell Little League Champions honored at State Fair

Maine-Endwell Little League Champions honored at New York State Fair

Little league world champions generated a large audience last night as they were the guests of honor at the new york state fair.

6 members of the team served as grand marshals of yesterday's parade at the fairgrounds in syracuse.their ae the largest crowds ever seen at one of the fair's daily parades.

Later, they got to introduce hip-hop artist flo rida on the chevy court stage.

The players also received wristbands for the rides on the midway.tomorrow, the team we honored at the b-mets game at nyseg stadium.

And sunday, they'll be grand marshals for the indy-car grand prix at watkins glen international.

Then, they'll be special guests at yankee stadium on saturday september 10th.

