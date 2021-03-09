BBBS RGV Fun Shoot Skeet Shoot

Don't go anywhere.

Folks here we are with big expwroars big sisters here in the rio grande valley.

We were talking a little bit more about the organization earlier before the break.

No we will be talking about a great event that they have come up here talking more about it of course we have cassandra rodriguez and adrian garza.

Thank you for being here.

I know you're a board member.

I don't know if it's relatively knew.

You have been there two years.

You know what is going on.

But talk quickly what it's like to be a board member on such a great organization with such a lot of tradition and so involved with helpings the girls ask boys here in the rio grande valley.

>> our board of education work very well with each other.

We have become sort of a family so to speak.

I always focus on team building as well.

But -- and we get gra very focused on creating events and fundraisers.

But we have also -- a lot of us have become mentors and are going through the process of becoming mentors and i think that's the most row warding p art.

>> we were talking earlier that you're in the process right now of becoming a big sister.

Tell me the process it has been for you going through this to become a big sister?

Well i came to a point where i wanted to give back and i felt like i wanted to help somebody somebody else out in their lives because i have been helped out.

And originally to become a member, where you attempt to become a mentor or go through the process, but ultimately they're doing something for you and enriching your life because you feel hike you're making an impact on theirs.

>> tell me about the mentoring aspect of it because some people who are watching right now, they probably want to get involved and say, hey, i want to be a mentor, i feel like i can do this as well.

But maybe they might be a little nervous.

What is it like going out with somebody, and you're like, okay, how are you doing, my name is adrian, how is that transition.

>> first you get to know them and find out what their favorite colors and what they like to do.

But then, after a while, they start to talk to you about what they're going through at school.

And some of the things that maybe they don't share with their parents they will share with you, and you create a strong bopped and you're really a support group for them and you want to see them succeed and watching them grow and succeed is, i believe, the most important thing.

>> i was going to say that.

I know that big brothers and big sisters has been here for ten years now in the rgv rgv.

You really rely on events to bring in money to help with the organization itself to further along help up kids, help and not only the organization but also everybody else.

Let's talk about this great event that you have here.

It's a clay chute or -- >> it's a skeet chute and it takes mace on september 17th.

The shoot starts at 9:00 o'clock a.m.

We have our mulligans that are ten dollars each and our annie oakleys that are 20.

We will be providing breakfast and lunch.

>> great.

>> and we still have s cholarships from $200 to $5,0 00.

>> what about focus that want to get a single ticket.

>> i think 125, if they want to join in on the team it's $125.

>> now there are teams of four minimum.

>> three men to a team.

Fifty targets were person.

>> wow that's fantastic plus you get breakfast and you get lunch.

Are there any rewards or t rophies.

>> we're going to be giving prizes out for the top teams that shoots high scores.

>> high scores.

You're giving out trophies and prizes for them as well.

>> yes.

>> all of the money goes back in the organization.

>> everything that we raise here in the valley stays in the valley to help our children in the rio grande valley.

>> how does that money help the children?

Does it say, okay, you and your mentor, we have an extra couple bucks here, we're going to send you here to go to the movies in.

>> that helps us provide services to the irn can.

We have a budget that allows us to be here in the rio grande valley, to have our doors stay open down here so that money actually helps us make sure that we can provide those services, even just providing a mentor, whatever we have left over we put on events almost every single month for our children and our mentors.

This past month we were at krispy-kreme doughnuts and had a huge event.

They at the bottom to dip doughnuts and get a tour around.

We do extra things with children just to go above and beyond for them.

That's what our future is here in the rio grande valley.

>> and you know, it must be such a great thing as you said earlier, such a rewarding experience to be able to be a mentor and show them right from wrong, make the right decision and have a lot of fun with them, show them there are so many things you can to, not only in the rio grande valley but in the entire world and the world is literally their oyster.

>> so quickly we spoke about this earlier, but folks who want to get involved and to be a mentor, there are certain criterion where to meet in case people are tuning in, we're talking with big brothers and sisters about an event they h ave, and we will talk more about that quickly but again what are the requirements quickly for folks at home right now watching who want to be a mentor.

>> first you have to contact us.

You can reach us on our national site, big brothers and sisters of america.

We also have our own personal site which is big mentor.org.

We're on facebook and on twitter at bbbsrgv.

You can message us or call 9 56-630-9898 for the office.

Once crowd get in contact with us, it's a easy.

We do a background check and go through an interview process and then we find a child that is going to best fit you.

>> again they are looking for mentors, especially if you are a male, can you're sitting at home right now if watching this show and thinking you know what, i want to get involved and i want to help out, definitely give the big brothers big sisterss here a call.

Adrian let's talking about the fun shoot.

When is it, where is it.

>> september 17th at sophie's saloon.

The shoot starts at 9:00 o'clock a.m.

And we still have sponsorships available ranging from 200 to $5,000.

>> fantastic.

Thank you ladies so much.

I really appreciate you being open the show today and everything you're doing for the kids here in the rio grande valley.

Appreciate it.

>> thank you.

