We're Talking Pictures at Comic Con

Tony Toscano and Raquel Baldwin-Horton are talking pictures at Salt Lake Comic Con 2016.

They started arriving in stores just yesterday.

So something to look forward to there.

It's the weekend.

If you are not at comic con you maybe thinking how about taking in a movie.

Let's go back to good4utah's jason nguyen live a salt lake comic con.

>> yeah raquel is here.

Yeah we're talking pictures today.

We will start off with >> really mornt.

What do got to know morgan science fiction film that opens today in limited theaters.

But it is actually pretty good.

Its all about an artificial life form that government wants to see if it needs to be terminated or not.

Therein lies the problem.

>> it its worth seeing i mean it i gave it a b.

Just a b.

A b is good.

Just, it's good.

It's more than i got.

Just giving him a hard time.

Raquel has another movie.

Raquel tell me.

It one stars michael fast bender and alicia.

This is all about a married couple that lives off coast of australia.

They actually raise a baby that they rescued from an an adrift row boat.

Is not their baby an a little bit of moral dilemma with how the movie rolls out.

But it's romantic drama a little bit tear jerker kind of a chick flick.

We got double b's on the movies today.

You're comic con.

What is coolest thing you've seen so far?

I saw this guy, he wasn't even like, a real character.

But he was costume like actual forest like he was forest.

It was awesome i just love seeing all costume.

You got lot of people coming up to you talking to you talking about characters.

>> yeah they do.

And it's really kind of cool being out here amongst all the fans.

We're here at the cw c30abc boo.

We will be here all day long and throughout weekend.

Stop by we've got plenty of goodies just for you.

Good4utah >> thank you, jason nguyen.

>> thank you are very much out there.

So much fun.

Now make sure you like talking pictures