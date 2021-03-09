Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Family Reading Time At The Mary C.

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Family Reading Time At The Mary C.
Family Reading Time At The Mary C.

News 25's Katarina Luketich interviews Stacy Howell about the Family Reading Time At The Mary C.

This September 8th, 15th, 22th, 29th and October 6th, 13th at 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Mary C O'Keefe.

Are a coffee addict in - the ocean springs area -- there- is another- spot to get your morning joe.

- starbucks opened their new- location off highway 90 in ocea- springs this- morning.- cars lined up in the drive thru- to get their hands on a cup of- coffee.

- 20 coast residents have been- hired so far -- and looking at- the busy lines they - may need to hire more.- - it's great for the- community...more- businesses...it's always good - for the community, you know - everybody loves starbucks so- it's- - - - always good to have new - businesses open up and it just- helps the community all - together.

- - - - a few other starbucks locations- along the coast include - biloxi and d'iberville.

-

Advertisement

Related news coverage

The African Children's Choir

The African Children's Choir

KTVX ABC 4 Salt Lake City

The African Children's Choir is performing at Cottonwood Presbyterian Church.

You might like

More coverage