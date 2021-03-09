On Saturday, September 3, meat eaters across the nation are getting together to celebrate America's favorite pork product - bacon!

The average american consumes more than 18 pounds of bacon per year.

To honor the meat that makes a delicious treat year-round,earl carter and dijaun thomas of which wich little rock is here with us to show us how to celebrate saturday.a bacon and egg breakfast sandwich can be played up with added ingredients like avocado, bell peppers, spinach and cheddar.

They can also add bacon to any of which wich's famous lunch and dinner sandwiches like the buffalo chicken and grinder, or simply celebrate with the classic blt.these are sandwiches on the menu, but is everything customizable?

You can add bacon to any sandwich - even the shakes!

Where is your restaurant located?

What are hours of operations for those who want to come and celebrate international bacon day saturday?

