The African Children's Choir

>> it just makes you smile on friday cute little face and voices african children choir performed all over the world.

They perform before presidents qeen england most recently in front paul mccartney and now they are coming here to utah over the weekend.

Mary lee is joining us.

And hanna to tell us a little bit more about this event about cottonwood presbyterian church on sunday.

What is the significance of having them here in our state mary lee?

I tell you, we think it's really significant in exciting that they are coming.

Because, they travel around world like you said, and we here in utah and this in western world don't see and hear those beautiful african voices all the time.

And so to get the opportunity to experience their joy, and see their beauty, right here in salt lake we're xret pretty excited.

Look at them with queen a second ago.

One of those pictures.

You really have performed all over the world.

And for everyone.

This is a free concert.

Donations are accepted.

Where do donations go.

100 percent donation goes to themselves and organization.

>> so, our church is hosting them we're really honored to be hosting them.

But this is really about the choir and the children and supporting them and their efforts i know you know the choir.

You've heard them before.

Tell bus your experience with them.

>> i have the first time i heard the choir i was about six years old.

And they came to my church.

Living in colorado at the time.

It was just such a gift to see them.

I remember being about the same age ats kids in choir and being so inspired by everything they do.

And their energy and their beautiful voices.

My family ended sponsoring a child after that concert.

So we sponsored esther all way up until now.

Now she's in college.

And so it's just such a gift to be a part of changing a child's life to is impoverished or whose parents have subject to poverty and to disease.

Or you know have experienced aids or anything like that.

I mean these children have such hard lives.

That moment touched you that much?

>> this is now a live long friendship.

And sponsor.

Incredible.

Tell me about music for life.

That's parent organization of african children's choir.

What do they do?

They work with kids 527 divvy african countries uganda is one of them that's where this choir is coming from.

They really created educational opportunities for children whose parents have died because of aids or who are too impoverished to send their kids to school.

And to their parent organization just kind of helps make that happen for thousands of children over the last 29 years.

They have helped 50,000 children get school all the way up through college.

>> and this is all from donations that you'll see this amazing choir and hopefully everyone will donate to the cause.

Are you excited to see them again?

Such a gift to see them again and possibly once in lifetime opportunity for some of us here in utah to see them at the cottonwood presbyterian church coming up on sunday the fourth.

September 4th at 7:00.

>> yeah.

We're really hoping standing room only.

Okay african children's choir.com.

The information is on your screen along with address.

