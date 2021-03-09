Last Day For Transportation

Today is the last day all five boys and girls clubs in Harrison and Hancock counties will be able to provide transportation for their members.

It’s a big blow to the coast clubs due to an internal error by the Mississippi department of education that error resulted in a 650-thousand dollar budget cut for the boys and girls club.

The cutting of transportation will affect 500 children in south Mississippi whose parents rely on the boys and girls club.

Club officials are working with local school boards to see if they can help with transportation needs.