MSU Changes

There are some new game day rules in effect for the tens of thousands attending MSU's season opener.

For starters any bag brought into the stadium must be clear and personal sized... another big one&the campus is now smoke free, and that means there's no smoking allowed "anywhere" on campus.

And while smokers maybe inconvienced, non- smokers&are welcoming the change.

I feel like everybody has the right to smoke if they want to i'm not crazy about walking by a group of smokers and breathing all that in for me personally as somebody who doesn't smoke i guess people are going to be divided on it &but more power the university on this one