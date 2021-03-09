Fans react to Penn State's plan to honor Joe Paterno

There was a mixed reaction from fans at the first tailgate at Beaver Stadium

Lions took the win this afternoon in their home opener at beaver stadium....but talk around town wasn't just about football.

Penn state is set to honor former coach joe paterno on game day against the temple owls in two weeks.

And as our karina cheung learned....fans have some mixed reactions about those plans.

Nittany lion flags were flying high and proud at the first tailgate of the season.

Many fans were proud to hear that joe paterno would be remembered for his 50th anniversary.

Robert hoffman, state college "i think from what i heard everyone is excited about it.

It's past due.

The paterno family needs to have some respect.

We're all for it.

I think it's going to be a very emotional moment in beaver stadium."

Some penn state fans, who didn't want to talk on camera, don't believe the honor is appropriate and instead want to focus on the future.

Some current students want to honor paterno.

Basel karim, freshman, penn state university "you know i think it's just living, breathing penn state.

He donated so much money to this university and he's a great idol we should all strive for.

So with our education we should work hard, have fun, and win football games."

Those in favor say paterno deserves to be remembered for everything he did for the university -- including donations for academics.

Bud graham, boalsburg "you don't a find man in college atheltics that dedicated his life to penn state to other than football.

Football was his main thing a library named after a football coach, i don't see too many of them."

The university hasn't announced plans for honoring paterno, but many hope his statue will be back in happy valley.

Bud graham, boalsburg "i'm not hoping they'll bring it back, they will bring it back.

I don't know where it's going to be, it doesn' )t matter where it's at it' )s a symbolic sybmol.

They' )re bringing it back."

Robert hoffman, state college "my sense is that it'll come back in a place that is maybe involved around academics not just football because he was such an academic guru."

Karina cheung, @karinawtaj the lions take on the owls on september 17th.

At beaver stadium, karina cheung wtaj news.

