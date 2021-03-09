Two year anniversary of Daryl Pierson's death

((jordan)) today marks two years since rochester police officer daryl pierson was killed in the line of duty.

A memorial service was held this afternoon at trinity communion church in irondequoit.

Father don wollschleger says he held the service to keep pierson's memory alive and to honor all local police officers.

Father wollschleger is a chaplain with the rochester police department -- and called daryl pierson one of his best friends.

"daryl was aa&he was a quiet man, but he was one of the best cops i've ever ridden with.

He was an honorable man, he was a very courageous man, and very kind too."

Officer pierson was shot while chasing a suspect on hudson avenue.

Hiss killer was sentenced to life in prison without parole.