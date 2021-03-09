Mexico’s National Palace turned into a memorial on International Women’s Day on March 8, as names of victims were written all over the metal fencing.
Mexican protesters demand justice for slain females on International Women’s Day
In Minatitlán, a peaceful demonstration was also held demanding justice for Silvia Yazmin Armendáriz Alpuche, who was murdered in the city.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @BrianaS62755365.