Mexican protesters demand justice for slain females on International Women’s Day

Mexico’s National Palace turned into a memorial on International Women’s Day on March 8, as names of victims were written all over the metal fencing.

In Minatitlán, a peaceful demonstration was also held demanding justice for Silvia Yazmin Armendáriz Alpuche, who was murdered in the city.

