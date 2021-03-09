Skip to main content
Mexican protesters demand justice for slain females on International Women’s Day

Mexico’s National Palace turned into a memorial on International Women’s Day on March 8, as names of victims were written all over the metal fencing.

In Minatitlán, a peaceful demonstration was also held demanding justice for Silvia Yazmin Armendáriz Alpuche, who was murdered in the city.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @BrianaS62755365.

