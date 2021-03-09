Mother Teresa canonized on Sunday

One local pastor worked with the new saint in 1990

((adam ots))thousands of pilgrims thronged to st.

Peter's square today for the canonization of mother teresa...the nun who cared for the world's most unwanted and became the icon of the catholic church.pope francis declared mother teresa a saint at a morning mass, making her the model of his jubilee year of mercy.after the mass pope francis followed mother teresa's example of mercy by offering some 15-hundred homeless people food at the vatican.

Locally -- father anthony mugavero worked at the nobel peace prize winner's home for the abandoned in calcutta india in 1990.

He met the new saint while there.

This morning- the church telecasted the canonization ceremony from the vatican live for parishoners.

Father mugavero described the work of mother teresa being based in love as she saw all people as equal, and that he says is a fantastic example for people to follow.

Father anthony mugavero, pastor of holy apostles church "the number one reason for canonizing someone is that they are someone to be an example of others.

So that's the number one reason, and mother teresa is such a great example because her whole thing was loving, and she did it in very difficult situations."

Now across the street from the holy apostles church is the mother teresa missionary center.

There they continue the work of the saint which includes feeding and clothing the