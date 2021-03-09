C.O. workers celebrate Labor Day

The Central Oregon Labor Council hosts its annual Labor Day barbecue, and reminds union workers they aren't alone.

Labor day recognizes and honors the many achievements of americas working people.

Every year in bend, they come together and celebrate with a community barbecue.

The central oregon labor council puts on the annual picnic in pioneer park.

The council represents all the union workers in jefferson, crook and deschutes counties.

Organizers say the movement has helped union workers recognize the need to stand up for themselves.

The day encourages networking, and reminds members they aren't solitary, and have one big collective voice.

### "people are so fearful that i they say something their job could be in jeopardy.

Well, there's a lot of us.

We'll all stand behind each other, and so they need to know that it's not them alone."

If you want to attend a labor council meeting, they're held every last monday of the month at the social justice center on irving.

You can find more information at c-o- s-j-c-dot-org.