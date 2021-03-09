Richwoods using softer practice helmets

Saturday.

If you go to football practice at foster's alma mater -- richwoods -- you'll see the players wearing guardian caps..

Those are padded football helmets that are supposed to cut down on the number of concussions that players will incur during contact drills.

<<roland brown/richwoods coach: "they are supposed to reducce the amount of shock from the helmet to the brain.

Instead of hitting hard shell to hard shell, they are a softer shell on top for practice purposes.">><<kurt pegler>> richwoods is one month into the season with practice and so far the knights are concussion-free.