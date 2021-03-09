National Analysts Take Aim at Les Miles

Hey there and good evening well tiger nation is licking their wounds after taking a beating at the hands of wisconsin over the weekend... a loss that has the college football world talking about what's next for this tiger football program... 3 3 david pollack: "i think les is the one that puts the reigns on it, les is the one... 'run the ball, take care of the football don't turn it over and you can win.

Dude, go score."the sky was the limit for lsu entering 2016... with plenty of experience... but one lingering question... what would the offense look like??

And after one weekend the sky is now falling...marcus spears :you can't come back 8 months later and do the same things that got you to the losses last year."greg mcilroy: "you have 8 months to study yourself.

You have eight months to figure out where you came up short, and that's the gameplan."tom lugenbill: "we can talk all we want about leonard fournette we can talk all we want about brandon harris, but if you're going to continue to do what it does on offense, then not only are you hurting your quarterback you're also hurting your running back."david pollack: "it looks like the same offense from lsu from a year ago and i don't think that's going to be good enough to win 9-10 games in the sec."former lsu tiger marcus spears usually in les miles' corner... but it doesn't appear that's the case anymore...marcus spears: "and then when i saw this happen, i said hey, it's just one game everybody settle down.

But then i thought about the end of last year, and then i thought about this offseason, and i saw the way brandon harris played, and the offense and i said, yeah, it's time for a change."

On paper it's one loss and the sec champion will be in the playoff so the tigers still have a big opportunity in front of them...david pollack: " i think you're going to see plenty of teams, with losses 3 this year, i don't think you'll see but one undefeated team at the most."one thing is certain... for the tigers to reach those goals there will have to be some changes made... paul finebaum: "he's still a good football coach, maybe just a stubborn football coach."