COVID-19: India reports 15,388 new cases, 77 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 15,388 new COVID-19 cases and 16, 596 discharges with 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

2.26 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

The total active cases in India stand at 1,87,462.