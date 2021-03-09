Lott's Father Speaks

And now just days after the deadly crime..... kody's lotts father is speaking out.

Anna-marie ahrberg talked with him today and has more.

(--annamarie--) doug..... kody's father.... david lott.... says there are no words to describe the pain his son has caused for so many involved.

He last time he spoke to his son was about 2 weeks ago..... he wanted to express that he does not defend him in anyway.

Anyway.

On sunday -- kody's father.... david says his brother called and told him to sit down.... and that's when he broke the news to him his son was likely responsible for the deadly crime.

Mr. lott says he knew his son had mental issues.... but didn't realize they were this severe...... he said about a year ago kody spent a month in a mental hospital where he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder....and since then says his behavior continued to .

Decline.david lott/ kody lotts r father "i'm thankful the police stopped him before he could hurt anybody else..... i'm thankful that no one else had to get hurt.... i'm thankful that the little girl is healing and getting better.... and the other one... the little girl.... 13 year old girl that died...i mean i can't tell you.... i hurt.... i can't say i hurt like the parents do.... but i'm telling ya.... there is nothing worse than a little 13 year old girl that's got her life not bothering no one and you take her life.... something is wrong with somebody that would do that."

Annamarie but mr. lott says kody wasn't always that way....... as a kid he says his son was a straight-a student.....and he believes the problems started when mr. lott divorced kody's mom about 10 years ago.(--annamarie--) kodys father also says he is completely heartbroken and he is sending prayers to the families impacted by this horrific tragedy.(--doug--) thanks anna-marie.